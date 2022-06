Thailand set to ease quarantine measures

MULTIMEDIA

Thailand set to ease COVID-19 measures in bid to boost tourism

Rungroj Yongrit, EPA-EFE

A Chinese child wearing a Personal Protective Equipment suit is accompanied by his parents arriving at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Samut Prakan province, Thailand on Monday. Thailand is set to relax COVID-19 restrictions on 01 June 2022 by cancelling all quarantine mandates on arrival for unvaccinated or partially vaccinated foreign travelers and only require a rapid antigen test and no COVID-19 test results for those who are fully vaccinated aimed to attract visitors to visit the country in the effort to boost its tourism industry.

