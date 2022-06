Remains of 14 passengers retrieved from Nepal crash site

MULTIMEDIA

Rescuers retrieve 14 bodies from Nepal plane crash site

Bishal Magar, AFP

The wreckage of a Twin Otter aircraft, operated by Nepali carrier Tara Air, lay on a mountainside in Mustang on Monday, a day after it crashed. Nepali rescuers pulled 14 bodies on May 30 from the mangled wreckage of the passenger plane strewn across a mountainside that went missing in the Himalayas with 22 people on board.