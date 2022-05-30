Home  >  Overseas

Biden visits Uvalde, commits to toughen gun regulations

Mandel Ngan, AFP

Posted at May 30 2022 10:24 AM | Updated as of May 30 2022 11:03 AM

Biden visits victims of Uvalde shooting

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden pay their respects at a makeshift memorial outside of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on Sunday. Biden who went to Uvalde, Texas to pay his respects to 19 students and two teachers killed by a teen gunman, committed to address gun violence and toughen gun regulations in the US.

