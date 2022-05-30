Biden visits victims of Uvalde shooting

MULTIMEDIA

Biden visits Uvalde, commits to toughen gun regulations

Mandel Ngan, AFP

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden pay their respects at a makeshift memorial outside of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on Sunday. Biden who went to Uvalde, Texas to pay his respects to 19 students and two teachers killed by a teen gunman, committed to address gun violence and toughen gun regulations in the US.