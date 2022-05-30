Beijing eases COVID lockdown restrictions

MULTIMEDIA
Beijing loosens COVID-19 pandemic restrictions in low-risk areas
Mark R. Cristino, EPA-EFE
Posted at May 30 2022 08:42 PM
An elderly person holds a child inside a car as they wait outside a supermarket in Beijing, China on Monday. Beijing has relaxed COVID-19 restrictions in low-risk areas, allowing certain establishments such as malls, libraries, museums, theatres and gyms to open with limits on number of people while most of public transport resumed its services. Dine-in services in restaurants continue to be banned in the city.
- /overseas/06/02/22/who-north-korea-covid-outbreak-likely-getting-worse
- /news/06/02/22/us-navy-philippines-to-join-pacific-naval-exercises
- /opinions/06/02/22/opinion-our-detrimental-dependence-on-dynasties
- /entertainment/06/02/22/heard-and-depp-both-liable-for-defamation-jury
- /sports/06/02/22/stamp-fairtex-roots-for-jenelyn-olsim-to-win-in-one-158