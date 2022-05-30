Beijing eases COVID lockdown restrictions

MULTIMEDIA

Beijing loosens COVID-19 pandemic restrictions in low-risk areas

Mark R. Cristino, EPA-EFE

An elderly person holds a child inside a car as they wait outside a supermarket in Beijing, China on Monday. Beijing has relaxed COVID-19 restrictions in low-risk areas, allowing certain establishments such as malls, libraries, museums, theatres and gyms to open with limits on number of people while most of public transport resumed its services. Dine-in services in restaurants continue to be banned in the city.



