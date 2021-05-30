MULTIMEDIA

Testing risk of COVID-19 transmission in live concert

Stephanie de Sakutin, AFP

People raise their hands before the start of a test concert of French rock band Indochine and French DJ Etienne de Crecy, aimed to investigate how such events can take place safely amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, at the AccorHotels Arena in Paris on Saturday. Around 5,000 concert-goers participated in the experimental live concert that would assess the risk of COVID-19 transmission in live events, which has been eagerly awaited by the music and entertainment industry seriously impacted by the pandemic.