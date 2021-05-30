Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Testing risk of COVID-19 transmission in live concert Stephanie de Sakutin, AFP Posted at May 30 2021 11:27 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People raise their hands before the start of a test concert of French rock band Indochine and French DJ Etienne de Crecy, aimed to investigate how such events can take place safely amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, at the AccorHotels Arena in Paris on Saturday. Around 5,000 concert-goers participated in the experimental live concert that would assess the risk of COVID-19 transmission in live events, which has been eagerly awaited by the music and entertainment industry seriously impacted by the pandemic. Pandemic won't be over until 70% are vaccinated: WHO director Read More: COVID-19 coronavirus experimental live concert Paris Indochine DJ Etienne de Crecy mass gatherings physical distancing social distancing COVID-19 transmission virus transmission multimedia multimedia photos /sports/05/30/21/eumir-marcial-usa-boxing-training-camp/spotlight/05/30/21/the-filipino-mothers-selling-their-children-for-online-sexual-abuse/news/05/30/21/robredo-commends-pnp-chief-for-opening-drug-war-cases-to-doj-review/news/05/30/21/zamboanga-city-requests-extension-of-mecq-until-june-15/spotlight/05/30/21/why-scientists-are-concerned-about-leaks-at-biolabs