Stephanie de Sakutin, AFP

Posted at May 30 2021 11:27 AM

Testing risk of COVID-19 transmission in live concert

People raise their hands before the start of a test concert of French rock band Indochine and French DJ Etienne de Crecy, aimed to investigate how such events can take place safely amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, at the AccorHotels Arena in Paris on Saturday. Around 5,000 concert-goers participated in the experimental live concert that would assess the risk of COVID-19 transmission in live events, which has been eagerly awaited by the music and entertainment industry seriously impacted by the pandemic.

