Sri Lanka marine disaster

Lakruwan Wanniarachchi, AFP

Sri Lanka's Air force personnel remove debris washed ashore from the Singapore-registered container ship MV X-Press Pearl, which has been burning for the eleventh straight day in the sea off Sri Lanka's Colombo Harbour, on a beach in Colombo on Sunday.

Sri Lanka launched a criminal probe after the container ship carrying chemicals, including 25 tons of nitric acid, sodium hydroxide and lubricants, caught fire causing massive pollution with tons of microplastic granules washed up on Sri Lanka’s coast. Fishing is currently banned in the area’s 80-kilometer coast where the pellets washed up.