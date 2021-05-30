Dwindling water level in California’s second largest reservoir

MULTIMEDIA

Patrick T. Fallon, AFP

Houseboats are moored at the Lake Oroville reservoir during the California drought emergency on May 25, 2021 in Oroville, California, USA. Summer has not even begun and Lake Oroville, the second-largest reservoir in California that provides drinking water to more than 25 million people, is at less than half of its average capacity at this time of year. It is a worrying indication of the worsening drought conditions in the northern part of the Golden State.