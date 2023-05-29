MULTIMEDIA

Southeast Asian drug cartel

Rungroj Yongrit, EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

An official of the Narcotics Control Board displays a confiscated 1,200 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine during a press conference at the Office of the Narcotics Control Board in Bangkok, Thailand on Monday. Thai police seized 1.2 tons of illegal crystal methamphetamine worth 120 million baht (3.5 million US dollars) smuggled from northern Thailand near the golden triangle area, believed destined to Malaysia before being smuggled to Australia but the drug dealer managed to flee, according to the Office of the Narcotics Control Board.