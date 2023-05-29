Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Bridge over troubled water ANSA/AFP Posted at May 29 2023 10:01 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A photo taken and made available on Sunday by Italian news agency Ansa shows fluorescent green waters below the Rialto Bridge in Venice's Grand Canal. The prefect called an urgent meeting on May 28 with the police to investigate the origin of the liquid, as gondoliers were getting lost in conjectures about the color's origin. Read More: Rialto Bridge Venice's Grand Canal fluorescent green /news/05/29/23/panoorin-musika-noon-at-ngayon-concert-ginanap-sa-paris/overseas/05/29/23/pilipinas-nakilahok-sa6th-indian-ocean-conference/business/05/29/23/biden-and-mccarthy-finalize-us-debt-deal-say-confident-it-will-pass/news/05/29/23/mpd-pinaigting-ang-curfew-matapos-ang-riot-sa-sta-cruz/video/news/05/29/23/traffic-enforcer-binaril-ng-rider-sa-tanza-cavite