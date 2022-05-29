Home  >  Overseas

Prayers at Robb Elementary school memorial

Chandan Khann, AFP

Posted at May 29 2022 04:50 PM | Updated as of Jun 01 2022 03:48 PM

Tribute to victims of Uvalde shooting

A police officer stands near the makeshift memorial for the shooting victims outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Saturday. Steven C. McCraw, Director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, said May 27 that in "hindsight", it was the wrong decision for police not to immediately breach the Uvalde classroom where a gunman ultimately shot dead 19 children and two teachers. 

