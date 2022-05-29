Tribute to victims of Uvalde shooting

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Prayers at Robb Elementary school memorial Chandan Khann, AFP Posted at May 29 2022 04:50 PM | Updated as of Jun 01 2022 03:48 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A police officer stands near the makeshift memorial for the shooting victims outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Saturday. Steven C. McCraw, Director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, said May 27 that in "hindsight", it was the wrong decision for police not to immediately breach the Uvalde classroom where a gunman ultimately shot dead 19 children and two teachers. Texas massacre survivor, 11, smeared blood on herself to hide from shooter Morning of horror: How the Texas massacre unfolded Read More: Uvalde Texas Robb Elementary School shooting memorial mass shooting school shooting Texas USA US shooting /overseas/06/02/22/who-north-korea-covid-outbreak-likely-getting-worse/news/06/02/22/us-navy-philippines-to-join-pacific-naval-exercises/opinions/06/02/22/opinion-our-detrimental-dependence-on-dynasties/entertainment/06/02/22/heard-and-depp-both-liable-for-defamation-jury/sports/06/02/22/stamp-fairtex-roots-for-jenelyn-olsim-to-win-in-one-158