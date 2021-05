MULTIMEDIA

'Get vaccinated when offered'

Oli Scarff, AFP

A public health digital board advises the public to follow coronavirus rules as a COVID-19 variant of concern is affecting the community in Bolton, northwest England, on Friday. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Wednesday that COVID-19 vaccines are proving effective against a variant that has spread like wildfire in India and denied the government was being lax on travel from hotspots.