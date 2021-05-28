Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Remembering VTA mass shooting victims

Justin Sullivan, Getty Images via AFP

Posted at May 28 2021 07:24 PM

Remembering VTA mass shooting victims

A mourner pauses in front of a memorial for the nine victims of a shooting at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) light rail yard on Thursday in San Jose, California. Nine people were killed when a VTA employee opened fire at the VTA light rail yard during a shift change on Wednesday morning. 

Read More:  VTA shooting   San Jose shooting   USA   mass shooting   tribute  