MULTIMEDIA

Hong Kong's Cheung Chau Bun Festival returns after COVID hiatus

Bertha Wang, EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Competitors climb a giant mock bun tower to collect mock buns during a competition that is part of the Bun Festival at Cheung Chau island in Hong Kong on Friday. The renowned festival, which coincides with the local celebration of Buddha's Birthday, returned after a three-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. The traditional Chinese festival originally celebrates the end of the plague in the outlying island of Cheung Chau and is one of the most famous festivals in Hong Kong.