Supermoon shines bright over Christ the Redeemer

Pilar Olivares, Reuters

The Super Flower Blood Moon shines over the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Wednesday. Astronomy enthusiasts on Wednesday were treated to a rare sight as a total lunar eclipse coincided with a super blood moon as in the past 10 years, there have only been 10 total lunar eclipses.