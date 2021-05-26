Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Supermoon shines bright over Christ the Redeemer Pilar Olivares, Reuters Posted at May 27 2021 12:41 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber The Super Flower Blood Moon shines over the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Wednesday. Astronomy enthusiasts on Wednesday were treated to a rare sight as a total lunar eclipse coincided with a super blood moon as in the past 10 years, there have only been 10 total lunar eclipses. Read More: total eclipse supermoon moon super flower blood moon CHrist the Redeemer Rio de Janeiro Brazil multimedia multimedia photos /sports/05/27/21/mlb-mets-boosted-by-jacob-de-grom-return-host-rockies/news/05/27/21/house-panels-approve-bill-seeking-to-give-cash-aid-to-filipino-farmers/news/05/27/21/filipino-catholic-bishops-set-day-of-prayer-for-suffering-people-of-myanmar/news/05/27/21/pagpapaliban-ng-bangsamoro-elections-kailangan-ng-plebisito-ayon-kay-lacson/business/05/27/21/economic-cha-cha-house-approval-draws-mixed-reactions