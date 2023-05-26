MULTIMEDIA

Asiana Airlines plane's door opens right before landing

An Asiana Airlines plane is parked after an emergency landing at Daegu International Airport, 237 kilometers southeast of Seoul, South Korea on Friday, as one of the plane's doors suddenly opened at 12:45 p.m. Korean Standard Time, just before landing at the airport. The plane carrying 194 passengers landed safely, but some panicked passengers showed symptoms of breathing difficulty and were immediately taken to a hospital. According to an Asiana official, a passenger sitting near the exit said he touched the door lever.

