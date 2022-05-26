Uvalde community grieves for mass shooting victims

MULTIMEDIA

Uvalde community holds mass for school shooting victims

Chandan Khanna, AFP

People gather at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church to pray for the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on Wednesday. The tight-knit Latino community of Uvalde was wracked with grief after a teen in body armor marched into the school and killed 19 children and two teachers, in the latest spasm of deadly gun violence in the US.