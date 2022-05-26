Uvalde community grieves for mass shooting victims

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Uvalde community holds mass for school shooting victims Chandan Khanna, AFP Posted at May 26 2022 05:38 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People gather at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church to pray for the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on Wednesday. The tight-knit Latino community of Uvalde was wracked with grief after a teen in body armor marched into the school and killed 19 children and two teachers, in the latest spasm of deadly gun violence in the US. 'This is on you': Rival confronts Texas governor over school shooting Read More: Uvalde Uvalde school shooting school shooting mass shooting Robb Elementary School shooting violence Uvalde Texas Texas USA /spotlight/05/26/22/1-rider-party-list-from-motorcyclists-to-lawmakers/life/05/26/22/ph-bet-on-why-she-should-be-next-miss-international/news/05/26/22/marcos-jr-admin-wont-shelve-pending-corruption-cases-aide-says/life/05/26/22/nct-dream-is-new-penshoppe-endorsers/news/05/26/22/ilang-pang-napupusang-isali-sa-marcos-cabinet-pinangalanan