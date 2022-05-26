USS Bataan in New York

MULTIMEDIA

USS Bataan joins Fleet Week in New York

Angela Weiss,AFP

US sailors and Marines stand on the flight deck of the USS Bataan as the ship passes the Statue of Liberty during Fleet Week in New York Harbor on Wednesday. USS Bataan, a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship in the United States Navy, was named in honor of the heroic defenders of Bataan during the World War II.