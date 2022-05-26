USS Bataan in New York

MULTIMEDIA
USS Bataan joins Fleet Week in New York
Angela Weiss,AFP
Posted at May 26 2022 10:11 AM | Updated as of May 26 2022 11:30 AM
US sailors and Marines stand on the flight deck of the USS Bataan as the ship passes the Statue of Liberty during Fleet Week in New York Harbor on Wednesday. USS Bataan, a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship in the United States Navy, was named in honor of the heroic defenders of Bataan during the World War II.
