Protesters mark George Floyd’s 1st death anniversary, push for police reform

Jeenah Moon, Reuters

Protesters march on the Brooklyn Bridge during a demonstration on the first death anniversary of George Floyd, in New York City, New York, USA on Tuesday. The family of George Floyd, who died in handcuffs with his neck pinned under a Minneapolis police officer's knee, called for police reform during a meeting with US President Joe Biden and lawmakers at the Capitol Hill.