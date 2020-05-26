MULTIMEDIA
A show of unity as Italy eases lockdown
Flavio Lo Scalzo, Reuters
Posted at May 26 2020 08:50 AM | Updated as of May 26 2020 09:27 AM
The Madonnina, a statue of the Virgin Mary atop Duomo cathedral, is seen during a performance of the Frecce Tricolori of the Italian Air Force as they perform to show unity and solidarity following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Milan, Italy on Monday. Several government officials have raised concern on possible reemergence of COVID-19 cases after Italy reopened its beaches, bars and restaurants last May 18, prompting some cities to impose fresh restrictions.
