A show of unity as Italy eases lockdown

Flavio Lo Scalzo, Reuters

The Madonnina, a statue of the Virgin Mary atop Duomo cathedral, is seen during a performance of the Frecce Tricolori of the Italian Air Force as they perform to show unity and solidarity following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Milan, Italy on Monday. Several government officials have raised concern on possible reemergence of COVID-19 cases after Italy reopened its beaches, bars and restaurants last May 18, prompting some cities to impose fresh restrictions.