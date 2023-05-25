Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Typhoon Mawar lashes Guam James Reynolds, AFP Posted at May 25 2023 10:31 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber This video grab from the Twitter page of James Reynolds @EarthUncutTV shows strong winds and precipitation from Typhoon Mawar blowing across Tumon Bay, Guam on Wednesday. Typhoon Mawar passed just north of the US territory of Guam on May 24, the island's governor said, bringing destructive winds to the Pacific military outpost. Mawar re-intensifies into a super typhoon Typhoon Mawar lashes Guam with destructive winds, rainfall Read More: Typhoon Mawar Guam Tumon Bay /business/05/25/23/globe-readies-personnel-ahead-of-mawar/news/05/25/23/kilalanin-unang-filipina-mayor-ng-stevenage-england/video/classified-odd/05/25/23/tawas-imbes-asukal-nailagay-sa-maruyang-kinain-ng-47-estudyante/spotlight/05/25/23/who-are-the-russian-volunteers-fighting-for-ukraine/business/05/25/23/fitch-places-us-on-aaa-rating-downgrade-watch