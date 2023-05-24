Hong Kong holds mass to pray for Chinese Church

MULTIMEDIA

HK Catholic churches will not hold commemorative mass for Tiananmen Square crackdown victims for 2nd year

Retired Cardinal Joseph Zen (R), one of Asia's highest ranking Catholic clerics, attends mass at the Catholic Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Hong Kong on Wednesday. Catholic churches in Hong Kong will not hold their annual mass to commemorate the victims of the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown for the second year in a row and instead held a mass to pray for the Chinese Church.