Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

HK Catholic churches will not hold commemorative mass for Tiananmen Square crackdown victims for 2nd year

Peter Parks, AFP

Posted at May 25 2023 12:02 AM

Hong Kong holds mass to pray for Chinese Church

Retired Cardinal Joseph Zen (R), one of Asia's highest ranking Catholic clerics, attends mass at the Catholic Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Hong Kong on Wednesday. Catholic churches in Hong Kong will not hold their annual mass to commemorate the victims of the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown for the second year in a row and instead held a mass to pray for the Chinese Church.

Read More:  Hong Kong   Joseph Zen   Catholic church   Tiananmen Square crackdown  