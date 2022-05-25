Home  >  Overseas

Newest US mass shooting claims 21 lives

Brandon Bell, Getty Images/AFP

Posted at May 25 2022 01:15 PM

A family grieves outside of the SSGT Willie de Leon Civic Center following the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday in Uvalde, Texas. Reports so far revealed that 19 students and 2 adults were killed, with the gunman fatally shot by law enforcement in the deadliest US elementary school shooting since 2012. 

