No, it’s not King Kong

Alexey Pavlishak, Reuters

Posted at May 25 2021 11:23 AM

A gibbon walks amid models of vehicles at a zoo in the park of miniatures in Bakhchisaray, Crimea on Monday. The Republic of Crimea lies on a peninsula south of Ukraine between the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov near Russia.

