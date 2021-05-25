Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA No, it’s not King Kong Alexey Pavlishak, Reuters Posted at May 25 2021 11:23 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A gibbon walks amid models of vehicles at a zoo in the park of miniatures in Bakhchisaray, Crimea on Monday. The Republic of Crimea lies on a peninsula south of Ukraine between the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov near Russia. Read More: Crimea park of miniatures Bakhchisaray multimedia multimedia photos /news/05/25/21/no-movement-sunday-ipatutupad-sa-bayan-sa-maguindanao/entertainment/05/25/21/janine-gutierrez-sunshine-dizon-start-shooting-new-series-marry-me-marry-you/spotlight/05/25/21/cyberattacks-bigger-smarter-us-pipeline/news/05/25/21/city-hall-6-na-barangay-sa-iloilo-city-naka-lockdown/sports/05/25/21/nba-lakers-james-to-face-no-action-over-covid-19-protocol-violation