Beach please

Peter Parks, AFP

Posted at May 25 2021 03:52 PM

This aerial view shows people at the beach at Big Wave Bay in Hong Kong on Sunday amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Hong Kong may soon have to throw away millions of coronavirus vaccine doses by Pfizer-BioNTech because they are approaching their expiry date and not enough people have signed up for the jabs, an official warned on Tuesday. 
 

