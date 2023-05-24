Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Gathering for the El Rocio Pilgrimage Raul Caro, EPA-EFE Posted at May 24 2023 10:18 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People gather for the beginning of the annual El Rocio Pilgrimage, in Seville, Southern Spain on Wednesday. The pilgrimage to the Hermitage of El Rocio in Huelva dates back to the 17th century and sees participants traveling on horses and old carriages while wearing traditional dresses. Read More: El Rocio Pilgrimage Spain pilgrimage Seville Hermitage of El Rocio /news/05/24/23/filipinos-in-guam-advised-to-stay-home-as-mawar-wreaks-havoc/sports/05/24/23/mlbb-blacklist-echo-announce-msc-2023-rosters/overseas/05/24/23/fil-am-patients-stem-cell-donor-denied-us-visa/overseas/05/24/23/burnaby-to-host-filipino-festival-in-june/news/05/24/23/bohol-island-is-philippines-first-unesco-global-geopark