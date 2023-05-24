Home  >  Overseas

Gathering for the El Rocio Pilgrimage

Raul Caro, EPA-EFE

Posted at May 24 2023 10:18 PM

Gathering for the El Rocio Pilgrimage

People gather for the beginning of the annual El Rocio Pilgrimage, in Seville, Southern Spain on Wednesday. The pilgrimage to the Hermitage of El Rocio in Huelva dates back to the 17th century and sees participants traveling on horses and old carriages while wearing traditional dresses. 

