Arch Moscow begins

Yuri Kochetkov, EPA-EFE

Posted at May 24 2023 11:26 PM

Visitors look at furniture on the stand of Bureau 89/55 company, during the 28th International Exhibition - Forum of Architecture and Design 'Arch Moscow' in Moscow, Russia on Wednesday. Arch Moscow is one of the oldest architectural and construction exhibitions in Moscow. The 28th International Exhibition - Forum of Architecture and Design takes place from May 24 to 27, 2023. 

