Mexican immigrants wait behind barrier in Arizona
Mario Tama, Getty Images via AFP
Posted at May 24 2022 08:41 PM
Immigrants wait for soup donated by the Yuma County Abolition group after crossing the border from Mexico on Monday in San Luis, Arizona, with some saying they have been behind the barrier waiting for over 24 hours to be processed by US Border Patrol. Title 42, the controversial pandemic-era border policy enacted by former President Trump, which cites COVID-19 as the reason to rapidly expel asylum seekers at the US border, was set to officially expire on May 23 but a federal judge in Louisiana delivered a ruling on May 20 blocking the Biden administration from lifting it.
