Biodegradable materials used in coral reef restoration in Netherlands

Koen Van Weel, EPA-EFE

Posted at May 24 2022 12:02 PM

Coral reef restoration in Netherlands

Divers assemble a piece of a biodegradable material with several coral colonies on it, in the tropical coral reef of Burgers' Ocean in Arnhem, the Netherlands, Monday. The Delft start-up Reefy has developed a method to restore dying coral reefs in the wild using biodegradable material. 

