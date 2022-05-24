MULTIMEDIA

Biodegradable materials used in coral reef restoration in Netherlands

Koen Van Weel, EPA-EFE

Divers assemble a piece of a biodegradable material with several coral colonies on it, in the tropical coral reef of Burgers' Ocean in Arnhem, the Netherlands, Monday. The Delft start-up Reefy has developed a method to restore dying coral reefs in the wild using biodegradable material.