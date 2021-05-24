Home  >  Overseas

Amir Cohen, Reuters

Posted at May 24 2021 11:59 AM

Ceasefire in Israel and Palestine

People are silhouetted as they visit a promenade during sunset at a beach as the Israel-Hamas ceasefire holds, in Ashkelon, Israel on Sunday. Israel and Palestine agreed on a ceasefire with Egypt and Qatar mediating between Hamas militants and Israel, ending 11 days of fighting and air strikes that killed 232 in Palestine and 12 people in Israel.
 

