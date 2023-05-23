Volunteers clean out Italy flood aftermath

MULTIMEDIA

Cleaning out the church

Fabrizio Zani, EPA-EFE

A volunteer cleans the mud-covered church in Sant'Agata sul Santerno after flooding and landslide in Ravenna, Italy on Tuesday. According to data collected by the Rapid Mapping Team of Copernicus Emergency Management, more than 3,000 buildings in and around Ravenna have been hit by the devastating floods that have killed 14 people in Emilia Romagna.