Volunteers clean out Italy flood aftermath

Cleaning out the church
Fabrizio Zani, EPA-EFE
Posted at May 23 2023 07:08 PM
A volunteer cleans the mud-covered church in Sant'Agata sul Santerno after flooding and landslide in Ravenna, Italy on Tuesday. According to data collected by the Rapid Mapping Team of Copernicus Emergency Management, more than 3,000 buildings in and around Ravenna have been hit by the devastating floods that have killed 14 people in Emilia Romagna.
