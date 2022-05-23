Biden meets Naruhito in first trip to Asia

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA US President Biden meets with Japanese Emperor Naruhito Imperial Household Agency/AFP/ Handout Posted at May 23 2022 04:10 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber US President Joe Biden (left) leaves the Imperial Palace in Tokyo after meeting with Japan's Emperor Naruhito (right) in this handout photo taken and provided on Monday by Japan's Imperial Household Agency. Biden, who made his first trip to Asia as president, visited South Korea before traveling to Japan for a series of meetings including a summit of the Quad group which includes Australia, India and Japan on May 24. Emperor Naruhito meets US President Biden in Tokyo Read More: US President Joe Biden Emperor Naruhito Japan Asia visit Joe Biden Japanese emperor Japan's emperor US United States US Japan US Japan relations US Japan ties foreign relations International relations /business/05/23/22/alamin-price-adjustment-ng-petrolyo-simula-mayo-24/news/05/23/22/sara-vp-inauguration-to-be-held-along-davao-citys-san-pedro-street/news/05/23/22/marcos-mulls-bataan-nuclear-plant-revival/news/05/23/22/us-cdc-opens-country-office-in-philippines/sports/05/23/22/pba-rain-or-shine-rookies-ink-contracts