Biden meets Naruhito in first trip to Asia

US President Biden meets with Japanese Emperor Naruhito

US President Joe Biden (left) leaves the Imperial Palace in Tokyo after meeting with Japan's Emperor Naruhito (right) in this handout photo taken and provided on Monday by Japan's Imperial Household Agency. Biden, who made his first trip to Asia as president, visited South Korea before traveling to Japan for a series of meetings including a summit of the Quad group which includes Australia, India and Japan on May 24.