In Afghanistan, back in the old ways

EPA-EFE

Posted at May 23 2022 09:55 PM

A female Afghan news anchor wears a face veil during a broadcast on TV in Kandahar, Afghanistan on Sunday. The Taliban government on May 19 notified Afghan media outlets that the order for women to cover their faces in public extends to the entire population and therefore women TV presenters have to follow, especially because they set an example for the country.

