Three killed in West Bank clashes

Zain Jaafar, AFP

Editor's note: graphic content

Mourners march with the bodies of Palestinian fighters killed overnight in the Balata camp for Palestinian refugees on the outskirts of Nablus in the occupied West Bank on Monday. Israeli forces raided the Balata refugee camp on the morning of May 22, where the three Palestinians were killed in subsequent clashes.