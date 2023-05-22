MULTIMEDIA
Biking in Moscow
Yuri Kochetkov, EPA-EFE
Posted at May 22 2023 08:13 PM
Russian cyclists attend the Moscow Spring Bicycle Festival in Moscow, Russia on Sunday. The Moscow Spring Bicycle Festival is the largest celebration in support of the development of cycling culture in Russia, in which about 100,000 people participate annually.
