Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Biking in Moscow

Yuri Kochetkov, EPA-EFE

Posted at May 22 2023 08:13 PM

Biking in Moscow

Russian cyclists attend the Moscow Spring Bicycle Festival in Moscow, Russia on Sunday. The Moscow Spring Bicycle Festival is the largest celebration in support of the development of cycling culture in Russia, in which about 100,000 people participate annually. 

Read More:  bicycle   cycling   roads   Russia   Moscow  