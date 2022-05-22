Watching 'Spectra'

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Enjoying the light and water show in Singapore Roslan Rahman, AFP Posted at May 22 2022 12:50 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People watch the 'Spectra' light and water show along the Marina Bay Sands waterfront in Singapore on Saturday. The light and water show, which resumed last April after two years of suspension due to the pandemic, offers 15-minute-long performances daily at 8pm and 9pm, with additional performance at 10pm on Fridays and Saturdays. Singapore working with ASEAN peers to simplify regional travel requirements: official Read More: Spectra Marina Bay Sands light and water show Singapore tourism tourists /entertainment/05/22/22/robi-domingo-bagong-host-ng-idol-philippines/sports/05/22/22/football-scott-cooper-steps-down-as-azkals-coach/news/05/22/22/3-teenager-patay-sa-aksidente-sa-capiz/entertainment/05/22/22/benben-to-hold-send-off-concert-ahead-of-us-tour-in-september/news/05/22/22/pinoy-sa-japan-kinilala-sa-ginawang-kabayanihan