Watching 'Spectra'

MULTIMEDIA

Enjoying the light and water show in Singapore

Roslan Rahman, AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

People watch the 'Spectra' light and water show along the Marina Bay Sands waterfront in Singapore on Saturday. The light and water show, which resumed last April after two years of suspension due to the pandemic, offers 15-minute-long performances daily at 8pm and 9pm, with additional performance at 10pm on Fridays and Saturdays.