At least nine killed in El Salvador soccer match stampede

Miguel Lemus, EPA-EFE

Posted at May 21 2023 02:09 PM

Fans help injured people during a stampede at the Cuscatlán Stadium, during to a soccer match in San Salvador, El Salvador, Saturday. At least nine people died after a stampede occurred during a soccer match between the teams Alianza and Santa Ana at the stadium, according to authorities.

