Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Ceasefire in Gaza

Mahmud Hams, AFP

Posted at May 21 2021 09:58 AM | Updated as of May 21 2021 10:32 AM

Ceasefire in Gaza

Palestinians celebrate the ceasefire between Israel and the ruling Hamas Islamic movement in Gaza City on Friday. The ceasefire brokered by Egypt came into force after 11 days of deadly fighting that has claimed the lives of at least 232 Palestinians and 12 Israelis. 

Read More:  ceasefire   Gaza   Israel   Palestine   Hamas   Middle East   conflict   ANC   multimedia   multimedia photos  