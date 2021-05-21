Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Ceasefire in Gaza Mahmud Hams, AFP Posted at May 21 2021 09:58 AM | Updated as of May 21 2021 10:32 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Palestinians celebrate the ceasefire between Israel and the ruling Hamas Islamic movement in Gaza City on Friday. The ceasefire brokered by Egypt came into force after 11 days of deadly fighting that has claimed the lives of at least 232 Palestinians and 12 Israelis. Read More: ceasefire Gaza Israel Palestine Hamas Middle East conflict ANC multimedia multimedia photos /news/05/21/21/biazon-hits-duterte-admin-disconnect-in-response-to-sea-row-vs-china/life/05/21/21/prince-harry-and-oprah-open-up-for-mental-health-documentary/business/05/21/21/indonesia-govt-scrutinize-gojek-tokopedia-merger/news/05/21/21/look-taal-emits-steam-plumes/video/news/05/21/21/friday-mass-sa-quiapo-church-ngayong-gcq-dinagsa