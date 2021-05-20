MULTIMEDIA

France reopens cafes, restaurants, and cultural spaces

Sarah Meyssonnier, Reuters

A man poses on a giant artwork by French artist JR installed on the Trocadero square in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, Wednesday. France allowed the reopening of cafes, restaurants, beer gardens along with museums, cinemas, theaters and concert halls under specific health and safety guidelines on May 19, after six weeks of lockdown to prevent spread of COVID-19.