Saving pigs from Italy flooding

Saving the pigs amid heavy flooding in Italy

Andreas Solaro, AFP

Farmers gather pigs to transport them away from their flooded enclosure at a hog farm in the town of Lugo on Thursday, after heavy rains caused flooding across Italy's northern Emilia Romagna region. The death toll from floods that devastated an area of northeastern Italy rose to 11 on May 18 after the bodies of two more people were found.