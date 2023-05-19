Saving pigs from Italy flooding

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Saving the pigs amid heavy flooding in Italy Andreas Solaro, AFP Posted at May 19 2023 10:55 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Farmers gather pigs to transport them away from their flooded enclosure at a hog farm in the town of Lugo on Thursday, after heavy rains caused flooding across Italy's northern Emilia Romagna region. The death toll from floods that devastated an area of northeastern Italy rose to 11 on May 18 after the bodies of two more people were found. Read More: Emilia Romagna region flooding northern Italy /life/05/19/23/asian-fans-flock-to-crash-landing-hit-drama-site-in-switzerland/entertainment/05/19/23/regine-velasquez-releases-cover-of-nag-iisa-lang/overseas/05/19/23/unified-g7-hits-russia-with-new-sanctions/spotlight/05/19/23/most-expensive-country-to-raise-kids-is/life/05/19/23/fil-canadian-filmmaker-explores-ph-tattoo-culture