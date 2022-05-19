Russian war crimes trial continues

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Kyiv war crimes trial continues Oleg Petrasyuk, EPA-EFE Posted at May 19 2022 10:55 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Russian serviceman Vadim Shishimarin sits in the dock on the second day of his war crimes trial in the Solomyansky district court in Kyiv, Ukraine on Thursday. Shishimarin on the first day pleaded guilty to charges of killing an unarmed 62-year-old civilian man as he fled with four other soldiers near Chupakha village in the Sumy area. Russian soldier pleads guilty at Kyiv war crimes trial Read More: Ukraine Ukraine crisis Ukraine war Russian invasion Vadim Shishimarin war crimes /overseas/05/19/22/married-couple-land-record-185-million-uk-lottery-jackpot/overseas/05/19/22/biden-welcomes-sweden-finland-leaders-in-push-for-nato-bid/news/05/19/22/sunog-sumiklab-sa-baseco-compound-sa-maynila/sports/05/19/22/sea-games-gilas-overwhelms-vietnam-moves-to-4-0/news/05/19/22/pagsabog-sa-bayan-sa-lanao-del-sur-naganap-5-araw-bago-special-elections