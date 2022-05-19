Russian war crimes trial continues

MULTIMEDIA

Kyiv war crimes trial continues

Oleg Petrasyuk, EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Russian serviceman Vadim Shishimarin sits in the dock on the second day of his war crimes trial in the Solomyansky district court in Kyiv, Ukraine on Thursday. Shishimarin on the first day pleaded guilty to charges of killing an unarmed 62-year-old civilian man as he fled with four other soldiers near Chupakha village in the Sumy area.