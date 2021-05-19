MULTIMEDIA

Playing amid hostilities

Mahmud Hams, AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Children play at a school run by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) where many displaced Palestinian families have sought refuge in Gaza City amid daily air strikes and bombardment by Israeli forces, on Wednesday. UNRWA spokesman Adnan Abou Hasna told AFP its schools that have been transformed into shelters for more than 40,000 displaced Gazans could become new coronavirus "epicenetrs." He said the agency had set up hand-washing stations and other sanitary facilities but conceded these measures were inadequate given the conditions.