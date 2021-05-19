Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Back on dry land

Francis Mascarenhas, Reuters

Posted at May 19 2021 06:13 PM

Back on dry land

A man who was stranded at sea aboard Barge P305 due to Cyclone Tauktae looks out of a bus window after he was rescued by the Indian Navy aboard the Indian Naval Ship (INS) Kochi, at Naval Dockyard, in Mumbai, India on Wednesday. Cyclone Tauktae rammed into the western states of Maharashtra and Gujarat in India over the past 2 days, killing at least 29 people and leaving a trail of destruction, authorities said. 

Read More:  India   nature   Cyclone Tauktae   Barge P305   INS Kochi   Indian Navy   rescue   multimedia   multimedia photos  