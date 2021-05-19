Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Back on dry land Francis Mascarenhas, Reuters Posted at May 19 2021 06:13 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A man who was stranded at sea aboard Barge P305 due to Cyclone Tauktae looks out of a bus window after he was rescued by the Indian Navy aboard the Indian Naval Ship (INS) Kochi, at Naval Dockyard, in Mumbai, India on Wednesday. Cyclone Tauktae rammed into the western states of Maharashtra and Gujarat in India over the past 2 days, killing at least 29 people and leaving a trail of destruction, authorities said. Indian navy searches for 77 missing from barge sunk by cyclone Read More: India nature Cyclone Tauktae Barge P305 INS Kochi Indian Navy rescue multimedia multimedia photos /life/05/19/21/pia-wurtzbach-shares-throwback-clips-of-miss-universe-apartment-on-tiktok/news/05/19/21/ka-joseph-canlas-death-ombudsman-complaint/news/05/19/21/speed-limit-tplex-sctex-nlex-cavitex-slec-mcx-star-tollway/sports/05/19/21/wnbl-nbl-opening/life/05/19/21/tingnan-higit-200-dolphin-namataan-sa-sarangani-bay