Back on dry land

Francis Mascarenhas, Reuters

A man who was stranded at sea aboard Barge P305 due to Cyclone Tauktae looks out of a bus window after he was rescued by the Indian Navy aboard the Indian Naval Ship (INS) Kochi, at Naval Dockyard, in Mumbai, India on Wednesday. Cyclone Tauktae rammed into the western states of Maharashtra and Gujarat in India over the past 2 days, killing at least 29 people and leaving a trail of destruction, authorities said.