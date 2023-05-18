International day vs homophobia, biphobia and lesbophobia

MULTIMEDIA

International day against homophobia, biphobia and lesbophobia

Sashenka Gutierrez, EPA-EFE

Members of the LGBT community participate in a demonstration to commemorate the international day against homophobia, biphobia and lesbophobia in Mexico City, Mexico on Thursday. Trans women and people from the LGBT collective belonging to the organization La Tianguis Dissidente blocked traffic on one of the most important roads in Mexico City to demand guaranteed rights and an end to the violence against their community.