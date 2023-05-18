Activists protest fossil fuel support

MULTIMEDIA

Environmental activists protest Japan government's fossil fuel support

How Hwee Young, EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Environmental activists wearing masks of G7 leaders (L-R) French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, US President Joe Biden, an activist wearing an Earth costume and Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pose for photos during a protest against the Japanese government's support for fossil fuels ahead of the G7 Hiroshima Summit near the Hiroshima Castle in Hiroshima, Japan on Thursday. The G7 Hiroshima Summit will be held from 19 to 21 May 2023.