Russian serviceman under trial for Ukraine war crimes

Ukraine holds first war crimes trial

Oleg Petrasyuk, EPA-EFE

Russian serviceman Vadim Shishimarin attends a court hearing in the Solomyansky district court in Kyiv, Ukraine on Wednesday during a war crimes trial amid the Russian invasion. Shishimarin is accused of killing an unarmed 62-year-old civilian man as Shishimarin fled with four other soldiers near Chupakha village in the Sumy area and faces possible life imprisonment if found guilty.