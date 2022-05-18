Russian serviceman under trial for Ukraine war crimes

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Ukraine holds first war crimes trial Oleg Petrasyuk, EPA-EFE Posted at May 18 2022 11:15 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Russian serviceman Vadim Shishimarin attends a court hearing in the Solomyansky district court in Kyiv, Ukraine on Wednesday during a war crimes trial amid the Russian invasion. Shishimarin is accused of killing an unarmed 62-year-old civilian man as Shishimarin fled with four other soldiers near Chupakha village in the Sumy area and faces possible life imprisonment if found guilty. Read More: Ukraine Ukraine crisis Ukraine war Russian invasion Vadim Shishimarin war crimes /news/05/18/22/pharmally-execs-may-be-freed-only-if-senate-report-okd/sports/05/18/22/this-day-in-pba-history-beginning-of-new-coaching-era/entertainment/05/18/22/sen-robin-padilla-ititigil-na-ang-showbiz-career/sports/05/18/22/sea-games-pinay-wrestlers-shine-collect-4-medals/sports/05/18/22/sea-games-all-women-grindsky-eris-bag-esports-gold