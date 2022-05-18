COVID testing in Taiwan as infections surge

MULTIMEDIA

Drive-through COVID testing in Taiwan amid surge

Ritchie B. Tongo, EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Cars line up at a drive-through COVID-19 testing facility next to Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei, Taiwan on Wednesday. Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on 18 May reported over 85,000 new COVID-19 cases in the previous 24 hours.