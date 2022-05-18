COVID testing in Taiwan as infections surge

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Drive-through COVID testing in Taiwan amid surge Ritchie B. Tongo, EPA-EFE Posted at May 18 2022 05:11 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Cars line up at a drive-through COVID-19 testing facility next to Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei, Taiwan on Wednesday. Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on 18 May reported over 85,000 new COVID-19 cases in the previous 24 hours. Taiwan will not 'cruelly' lock down like China: premier Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 Taiwan Taipei Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall COVID drive-through testing COVID-19 test COVID-19 testing /news/05/18/22/comelec-officially-proclaims-12-newly-elected-senators/sports/05/18/22/sea-games-vets-lead-way-as-ph-cyclists-target-golds/sports/05/18/22/sea-games-gilas-drubs-singapore-by-51-points-to-go-3-0/news/05/18/22/short-of-a-miracle-jv-credits-god-for-senate-return/news/05/18/22/hontiveros-proclaimed-among-winning-senators