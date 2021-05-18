MULTIMEDIA

Moroccan migrants attempt to cross into Spanish enclave

Fadel Senna, AFP

Moroccan migrants climb a cliffside on the shore of the northern town of Fnideq as they attempt to cross the border from Morocco to Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta on Tuesday. At least 5,000 migrants, an unprecedented influx at a time of high tension between Madrid and Rabat and a record for a single day, slipped into Ceuta on May 17, Spanish authorities said. They reached the enclave by swimming or by walking at low tide from beaches a few kilometers to the south, some using inflatable swimming rings and rubber dinghies.

