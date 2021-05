MULTIMEDIA

Disinfecting Taipei main train station against COVID-19

Ann Wang, Reuters

A woman looks on as soldiers disinfect Taipei main station following a surge in COVID-19 infections in Taipei, Taiwan on Tuesday. The self-ruled island has reported 719 locally transmitted cases of the virus in the last three days, almost 10 times the number of local infections at the end of January.