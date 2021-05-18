MULTIMEDIA
Grief in Gaza
Anas Baba, AFP
Posted at May 18 2021 08:45 AM
The father of 12-year-old Rahaf al-Dayer holds her covered body at al-Shifa hospital, after she was killed in an Israeli airstrike that destroyed the upper floors of a commercial building and caused damage to the nearby health ministry and prime health care clinic, in Gaza City, on Monday. A total of 212 Palestinians have been killed, including at least 61 children, and more than 1,400 wounded since the air strikes against Hamas started according to local authorities.
