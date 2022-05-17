Total lunar eclipse over Salgo Castle

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Total lunar eclipse seen in Europe Peter Komka, EPA-EFE Posted at May 17 2022 01:43 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber The moon during an eclipse above the Salgo Castle as viewed from Salgotarjan, Hungary, early Monday. The first of the two total lunar eclipse in 2022 was visible over South America, most of North America and parts of Europe and Africa. Read More: total lunar eclipse Salgo Castle as viewed from Salgotarjan Hungary lunar eclipse moon Salgo Castle Hungary /overseas/05/17/22/chinese-communist-party-warns-retired-cadres-not-to-make-negative-political-comments/sports/05/17/22/uaap-ateneo-reaches-500-with-4-set-win-vs-ue/sports/05/17/22/mma-team-lakays-olsim-to-return-at-one-158/overseas/05/17/22/shanghai-says-zero-covid-achieved-but-millions-still-in-lockdown/news/05/17/22/16th-japan-international-manga-awards-bukas-na-sa-pinoy-artists