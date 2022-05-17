Home  >  Overseas

Total lunar eclipse seen in Europe

Peter Komka, EPA-EFE

Posted at May 17 2022 01:43 PM

Total lunar eclipse over Salgo Castle

The moon during an eclipse above the Salgo Castle as viewed from Salgotarjan, Hungary, early Monday. The first of the two total lunar eclipse in 2022 was visible over South America, most of North America and parts of Europe and Africa.
 

